Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/20/23): This week, former Cook County and federal prosecutor Bob Milan joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to talk about which strategies and policies the next mayor of Chicago should consider, like holding weekly press conferences to call out elected officials who fail to keep the city safe, like the chief judge, state’s attorney, and police superintendent. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

