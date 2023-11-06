Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/06/23): No guest this week as John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at the start of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke’s federal corruption trial, a historic moment in Chicago politics. Plus, an update from the Rauschenbergers as we learn of Emilee making it to Cairo as she finally made it out of Gaza.

