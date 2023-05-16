Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/16/23): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss local sports media ‘personalities’ making inane & tasteless remarks about Dan Proft’s dead mother -friend of the show, the dawn of the Brandon Johnson era in Chicago as the new mayor begins his tenure on the 5th floor of City Hall, and the departure of Chicago’s 56th Mayor. Plus, Kasso wonders if Mayor Johnson has a good recipe for cooking frogs? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

