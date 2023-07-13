Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/13/23): This week, Garry McCarthy -former Chicago Police Superintendent and current Chief of Police for Willow Springs, IL- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss the tragic loss of his daughter to a fentanyl overdose last year and why China, Mexico, and Congress share the blame for the over 110,000 Americans who were lost to overdose in 2022. Plus, Garry breaks down the hypocritical way the Department of Justice has treated Chicago Police. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

