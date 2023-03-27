Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/27/23): With a week to go in the run-off election to decide Chicago’s next mayor, veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin, joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to size up what endorsements from Senators Dick Durbin & Bernie Sanders mean and where Brandon Johnson & Paul Vallas stand. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

