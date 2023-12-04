Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/04/23): Steve Huntley, columnist, distinguished veteran Chicago editor and newspaperman (and now frequent contributor to johnkassnews.com) is our guest on this edition. John Kass & Jeff Carlin get a preview of Steve’s latest on the crisis in Israel & Gaza. Plus, Kasso wonders if Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blaming conservatives for his in ability to run a functioning government spells bad news for The Democratic National Committee big party in 2024.

