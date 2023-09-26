Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/26/23): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin offer a social media ‘tip-o-the-hat’ to Chicago Teacher’s Union’s Stacy Davis Gates for taking time from her busy schedule spending CTU funds without answering to anyone and engaging in her child’s Catholic school education to offer up a quality takedown of Kass. Plus, former congressman from Iowa, Dr. Greg Ganske discusses a piece he wrote for the Des Moines Resister about a mother’s choice to put her own life at risk rather than get an abortion and where the future of abortion law in the U.S. goes from here.

