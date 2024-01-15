Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/15/24): This week, hometown reporter Anita Padilla talks about her time covering Chicago and what is next as she embarks on a new role as News Director for Florida’s Voice. Plus, John Kass & Jeff Carlin wonder if Mayor Brandon Johnson is cracking from the pressure of membership in Chicago’s clown-carpool of politics?

