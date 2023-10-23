Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/22/23): On this episode, Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his recent visit to a Chicago Police Station at Division & Larrabee to talk with migrants who have been recently bused from the US/Mexico border and forced to live in tents (if they’re lucky) or outside the police station. Ted also offers up his take on Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s massive budget proposal.

