Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/07/23): John Kass & Jeff Carlin are looking for answers and statues after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson calls a mob young people looting a convenience store ‘baby Al Capones’ while remaining silent on the fate of three Christopher Columbus statues that were torn down in the dead of night over 3 years ago. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

