Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/01/23): This week, John Kass & Jeff Carlin meet Elgin-native John Rauschenberger to learn about his daughter Emilee Rauschenberger’s plight in southern Gaza after the violence of 10/7. During a visit to see sick family, Emilee, her Palestinian-born husband Mohammad, and their five children have been relocated to an area just outside the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, but unable to leave the country. Emilee’s brother Joe also joins the conversation to detail his struggles getting answers from the U.S. State Department and the lack of any plan to get Americans out of Gaza.

The U.S. State Department highly recommends any U.S. citizens in need of help complete a crisis intake form on their website. They can also reach out to 1-833-890-9595 (toll free) or 1-606-641-0131 (U.S. local), 03-519-7426 (Israel local.)