Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/08/23): On this episode, former Chicago City Hall reporter and award winning columnist, Ray Hanania, joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss how the media landscape in Chicago has changed over the last 30 years and why criminals get bolder while cops lose the proper resources to do their job. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

