Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/25/23): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss former Chicago Way power broker Ed Burke being found guilty of corruption after serving more than 45 years on the City Council and what that means for the verdict in the future of the Chicago Way. Plus, Kasso wonders who has earned the Moutza of the Month for December (Colorado Supreme Court?) and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas & healthy New Year.

