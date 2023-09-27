This week’s Mincing Rascals was recorded in front of a live audience at The Second City on Tuesday, 9/26/23! Check out the photos here! The Mincing Rascals for this special show are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals riff on a variety of topics including the migrant crisis, Chicago violence, cash bail ending, the possibility of a Chicago-owned grocery store, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez’s indictment, the mysterious shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field, and more! Audience members also get to ask some questions of the Rascals, too!

