The Mincing Rascals are taking their podcast on the road for a live taping at The Second City’s UP Theatre (230 W. North Ave.) on Tuesday, September 26, 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $45. This live taping of The Mincing Rascals is sponsored by Allied First Bank.

Come join the Rascals for the insight and humor this award-winning panel delivers every week. This is a rare chance to see the gang do their thing – which is a witty, snappy, smart conversation about the day’s major news. The episode will be taped for a Saturday night broadcast on WGN Radio.

The featured Rascals at this live taping will be John Williams, WGN Radio host heard 10am to 2pm weekdays; Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel; Jon Hansen, WGN Radio host also with WCIU-TV, Block Club Chicago and Chicago Blackhawks; Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute; and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On The Block’ on WCIU-TV.

Should there be time, the Rascals will take questions from the audience after the show.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Seating is limited – get tickets today! This live taping of The Mincing Rascals is sponsored by Allied First Bank.

About the Rascals cast:

John Williams is heard weekdays on WGN Radio from 10am to 2pm, including the Wintrust Business Lunch at noon. His “Mincing Rascals” podcast, featuring John and a roundtable of Chicago journalists discussing the big news stories of the day, is available at wgnradio.com, wherever podcasts are found and also airs most Saturday nights from 8-9pm.

Eric Zorn was long-time op-ed columnist for the Chicago Tribune who specialized in local news and politics, but also wrote widely about sports, arts and culture. After 41 years at the paper, he left in June 2021 and now writes The Picayune Sentinel, a Substack with nearly 12,000 subscribers. He and his wife, audio news and documentary editor Johanna Zorn, live on the city’s northwest side and have three adult children. On the side, he’s an old-time dance fiddler.

Jon Hansen is an Emmy-winning TV, radio and podcast host for WCIU-TV, WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. He is also the in-arena host for the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Austin Berg is the vice president of marketing at the Illinois Policy Institute and co-founder of Iron Light, an agency helping purpose-driven brands change the world. He is the co-author of the book The New Chicago Way: Lessons from Other Big Cities and host of the podcast ‘America’s Talking’.

Brandon Pope is an award-winning and Emmy-nominated journalist, host, podcaster, media critic and columnist, with experience covering a range of topics from politics to sports. Brandon is currently the host of ‘On The Block: Powered by Block Club Chicago’ on CW26, and the MAKING podcast series from WBEZ and NPR. He is president of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, where he focuses on shepherding the next generation of of journalists and raising money for scholarships. Brandon is also an adjunct professor at Columbia College Chicago.

Info to know:

When is the show? – Tuesday, September 26 from 6pm to 8pm

Where is the show? – The Second City (230 W. North Ave.) in the UP Theatre

Where do I park? – Limited metered street parking is available in the area. An indoor garage is attached to the building, accessible via North Avenue. There is no parking validation.

How do I buy tickets? – Buy online here. Or you can buy in-person at The Second City box office, open 9am – 9pm seven days a week.

Is food and beverage available? – Yes! Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Do I need to print out my ticket? – You can present your tickets on your phone or print them out at home.



The Mincing Rascals live at The Second City is sponsored by Allied First Bank. Get tickets here.