This week’s Mincing Rascals was recorded in front of a live audience at The Second City on Tuesday, 9/26/23! Check out the photos here! The Mincing Rascals for this special show are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Take a look as they prepare to record the new episode. And listen to it here.
The Mincing Rascals Countdown from The Second City – September 26, 2023
by: Dave Marzullo, Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.