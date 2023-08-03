This week, The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They are joined by attorney Michael Leonard, a partner at Leonard Trial Lawyers, who breaks down the latest Trump indictment. Take a look as they prepare to record the new episode. And listen to it here.
The Mincing Rascals Countdown – August 2, 2023
by: Dave Marzullo
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.