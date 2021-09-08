The Mincing Rascals 9.8.21: Unintended youth targets, Alexi Giannoulias’ great idea, the abortion ruling, the 20th anniversary of 9/11

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, founder of upcoming newsletter, The Picayune Sentinel, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They talk about the visiting four-year-old who was shot and killed by a stray bullet, after which Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown shared a personal view on unintended targets. The Rascals also talk about Secretary of State candidate Alexi Giannoulias and his safety fundraising plan for drivers license photos. Plus, the abortion ruling in Texas has Americans in deep disbelief. And with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, the Mincing Rascals share what they remember from that devastating breaking news day.