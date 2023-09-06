The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. This week, the Rascals talk about 2024 being “The Year of the Trial.” What is the likelihood of seeing former president Donald Trump actually go to trial in any of the civil and criminal cases? What about former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan? Will his trial actually begin on April 1st, 2024? The Rascals also continue their discussion about the upcoming presidential election and how voters are feeling about President Biden and Donald Trump. Austin catches us up on a story that has been circulating about CTU president Stacy Davis Gates reportedly sending one of her kids to a private, Catholic high school. Austin explains why we should care about this. Also joining the Rascals this week is the Chicago Tribune’s award-winning investigative reporter Ray Long who breaks down the Tim Mapes trial. So now that Mapes, the ex-chief of staff for Michael Madigan, has been found guilty of perjury, what is next for former speaker as his trial date looms next April.

The Mincing Rascals are taking their podcast on the road for a live taping at The Second City’s UP Theatre (230 W. North Ave.) on Tuesday, September 26, 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $45. This live taping of The Mincing Rascals is sponsored by Allied First Bank. Buy your tickets here!