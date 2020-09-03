The Mincing Rascals 9.3.2020: Illinois facing a ‘fiscal Armageddon,’ Trump vs. Biden in activism, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set-up

The Mincing Rascals are Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They start this week’s politics round table discussing a financial “Armageddon” in Illinois, as a Special Investigative Committee looks into Speaker Mike Madigan’s dealings with ComEd. Then, the Rascals explore whose optics between Joe Biden and President Trump are thriving most in the wake of protests across the country. And how about the optics of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being caught on camera getting her hair cut indoors, or Brian Urlacher’s seeming agreement with the sentiment, “Free Rittenhouse”? The Rascals have a lot to discuss.