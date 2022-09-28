The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and A.D. Quig, reporter for the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals talk about the misinformation being spread about the SAFE-T Act and the Pretrial Fairness Act. Will the Illinois General Assembly need to tweak these bills? A new poll out today shows J.B. Pritzker with a commanding lead over Sen. Darren Bailey. Eric still believes that Pritzker will win in a landslide, while John thinks it’s going to be a lot closer. 40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez proposes that alders should not be able to have second jobs that could conflict with their positions. Why is this measure being stalled? The Better Government Association is calling on the Chicago City Council to begin choosing their own committee chairs rather than having Mayor Lori Lightfoot choosing them. Do the Rascals agree that the city council should choose committee chairs? The Chicago Police Department is moving all of its radios to digitally encrypted channels by the end of this year. Is this is a step backwards for transparency? And finally, the Rascals argue / debate about Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Best TV Shows of All-Time.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction