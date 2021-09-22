The Mincing Rascals 9.22.21: Benet Academy, city budget, Gabby Petito, and ivermectin

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope of WCIU and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They begin local by discussing the decision by Benet Academy to rescind a job offer after finding out that the candidate was in a gay marriage. Then, the Rascals delve into the future of Soldier Field. And Mayor Lightfoot’s budget was announced this week, which included keeping the Bears in Chicago. Gabby Petito’s death has made national news, and yet hundreds of thousands more missing people still aren’t accounted for. Vaccine deniers are imploring hospitals to administer ivermectin, but they resist. Finally, the Mincing Rascals go over some of The Rolling Stone’s list of 500 best songs of all time.