The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Neil Steinberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. The small, but mighty Rascals talk about former President Trump’s endorsement of QAnon. COPA released video of Chicago police shooting an unarmed man in Pilsen. Why did the police lie when the original report about the incident was filed? Speaking of police, Supt. Brown is defending the actions of how the city handled the gridlock caused by Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Do the Rascals agree with Supt. Brown? What can be done to prevent this from happening every single year? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming under fire for transporting around 50 immigrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. Will this backfire on DeSantis politically? The winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot finally have come forward. John believes that the winners have a moral obligation to give most of their winnings away. Good idea? The New York Attorney General is suing Donald Trump, accusing the former president of overvaluing his assets. What does this mean for the former President? And finally, what to make of that Bears loss to the Packers?

Neil has a new book coming out soon and you can buy it here.