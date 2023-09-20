The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. The Rascals discuss the end of cash bail in Illinois. How will this provision of the SAFE-T ACT impact criminal justice? Mayor Brandon Johnson said he wants to open city-owned grocery stores to promote equitable access to food. Do the Rascals think this is a good idea? Also joining the Rascals this week is Axios reporter Monica Eng who tells us what she thinks of the possibility of a city-owned grocery store. Monica also discusses her reporting on Chicago’s effort to abolish the ‘subminimum’ wage. And remember, we are taking the Mincing Rascals on the road and there are still a few tickets left! The live taping will be at The Second City’s UP Theatre (230 W. North Ave.) next Tuesday, September 26, 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $45. You can buy your tickets here!

