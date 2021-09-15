The Mincing Rascals 9.15.21: Gov. Newsom stays, COVID-19 deaths of conspiracy theorists, COVID vaccine a requisite by employers

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals talk about the failure of the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom. And the group goes on to discuss the non-believers of COVID who ultimately lost their lives to it, and the workplaces that list the COVID vaccination as a requisite to job hunters. And some Chicago City Council members are moving to strengthen the limit on plasticware in delivery orders and the Mincing Rascals discuss that.