The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio, Block Club Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. Today, the Rascals kick things off with the most important story of the week…what happened to the Bears?! Oh, also Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday about book bans. What was the big take away from the Senate hearing? CTU President Stacy Davis Gates is continuing to come under fire for sending her son to a private school. Austin explains why this is so concerning, but Eric pushes back. Jon says he agrees with Eric. And Austin. Mayor Brandon Johnson has a plan to move migrants into tents. What do the Rascals think of this new proposal? Also, Mitt Romney announced he wouldn’t seek another term in the U.S. Senate because it is time for a new generation of leaders. Meanwhile a new Quinnipiac poll shows that 69% of all Americans think Joe Biden is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president. Is it time to put an age limit on those who want to hold public office? And don’t forget! The Mincing Rascals are taking the podcast on the road for a live taping at The Second City’s UP Theatre (230 W. North Ave.) on Tuesday, September 26, 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $45. This live taping of The Mincing Rascals is sponsored by Allied First Bank. Tickets are moving fast, so buy your tickets here!

