The Mincing Rascals 9.1.21: Unvaccinated parenting, Chicago police priorities, Afghanistan latest, Javy Baez

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary formerly of Chicago Tribune and Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago. They begin by discussing a judge’s order barring a mother from visiting her 11-year-old because she is not vaccinated. Then, the Rascals weigh the cases worth pursuing by Chicago police, like a Chicago egg thrower and a woman walking her dog after hours. The Rascals discuss the latest out of Afghanistan. And Javy Baez booed the fans back. They had some opinions of that.

