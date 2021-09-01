The Mincing Rascals 9.1.21: Unvaccinated parenting, Chicago police priorities, Afghanistan latest, Javy Baez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst's marathon testimony over three weeks — in which the ailing millionaire denied killing his wife and best friend but also said he'd lied if he had done so — concluded Wednesday and lawyers rested their cases in the murder trial.

The New York real estate heir tried to counter or explain incriminating evidence in three killings that have shadowed him for decades, but was crippled by a cross-examination that the judge said was “devastating” to Durst's believability.