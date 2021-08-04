The Mincing Rascals 8.4.21: The Lollapalooza hangover of public health, motorcycles frighten with their wheelies, Governor Cuomo exposed

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Southern California movie theater is blaming voices in his head that he said had tormented him for months, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

“The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed," Joseph Jimenez, 20, said Wednesday in a interview at a Riverside County jail in Banning where he is being held, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.