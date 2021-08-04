The Mincing Rascals 8.4.21: The Lollapalooza hangover of public health, motorcycles frighten with their wheelies, Governor Cuomo exposed

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of thoroughly vindicated former Chicago Tribune columnists, Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Brandon Pope of WCIU. They begin by discussing Dr. Alison Arwady’s explanation for what made Lollapalooza a safe event last weekend, and who should continue wearing masks, vaccinated or not. That leads to a discussion on mistrust of the government since the pandemic began. Then, the Rascals debate the annoyance level of motorcyclists taking over the Stevenson Expressway, performing dangerous tricks. The Mincing Rascals finally weigh the legal process for sexual assault charges against Governor Cuomo of New York.