The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino of the Washington Post and Good Morning America, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio, Block Club Chicago and WCIU, and Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald. A lot to mince about this week including the Justice Department saying former President Trump might have moved classified documents. What do the Rascals think this means for Trump’s future? Okay, here we go again. The Downers Grove Library is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo event. Should a library be hosting this type of event? GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is proposing that 90% of students that attend the University of Illinois should come from in-state by 2027. Is this a good idea? The Rascals give an update on the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan and what it means both politically and economically. Also, street stunts! What does the city need to do to combat the rise in drifting and street racing? Mark shares a story about his catalytic converter being stolen. Is there anything that can be done to curb these brazen thefts? Finally, Eric wants to remind you that he’s fully on the Sky bandwagon and Mark recommends heading out to the Jazz Festival this weekend.

