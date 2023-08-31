The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The shooting at the Chicago White Sox game last week is still a mystery to many – including the Rascals. With lots of unanswered questions, the guys talk about some possible answers. Plus Mayor Johnson’s handling of the Allison Arwady dismissal and Friday Morning Swim Club (seriously?) still get some attention. As do the sharing of mugshots – Donald Trump’s and others – and a preview of our upcoming live event!

