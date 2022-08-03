The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino of the Washington Post and Good Morning America, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. On this episode, the Rascals start by talking about last night’s primary races and the victory by abortion rights supporters in Kansas. What will this mean as we move towards the midterm elections in November? The Rascals also discuss Lollapalooza and Mayor Lightfoot’s deal to keep the festival in Chicago for 10 more years. What do the Rascals think of recent gaffes by mayoral candidate Paul Vallas and gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey? The Tribune had a piece about former House Speaker Mike Madigan’s pension payments increasing since he’s left office. Austin has some thoughts about this. Next, the Rascals talk about a conservative group’s effort to prohibit Arlington Heights from using public funds to build a new Bears development. And finally, the Rascals try to end on a positive note by talking about some of things that Chicago does right. Also: Still waiting for Eric to watch the movie, “Thief.”

