The Mincing Rascals 8.25.21: Catching expressway shooters, mandatory vaccination rules, the latest from Afghanistan, Kanye West

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, formerly of Chicago Tribune, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Brandon Pope of WCIU. The Rascals begin by introducing details for this year’s Thomas Jefferson show, taking place Oct 30 at Tivoli Theater. Then, they talk about the cameras IDOT will install on Illinois highways to help catch shooters. The Rascals weigh in on mandatory vaccination rules in the city and state. They discuss the Taliban in Afghanistan and translators trying to flee to safety, along with Afghan people. And, Kanye West has a new album dropping.