The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and WGN Radio investigative reporter and longtime journalist Anna Davlantes! The Rascals mince about the heatwave that is hitting the Chicago area. Are we going overboard on the heat coverage? The first GOP presidential debate takes place tonight in Milwaukee without former President Trump. What do the Rascals make the rest of the field? The Rascals also spend some time on Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended, the Northwestern hazing scandal, and former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald taking an volunteer coaching job at Loyola Academy. Continuing with the sports stories, the Rascals discuss Jerry Reinsdorf firing Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams and GM Rich Hahn. So, what’s next for the Sox? And will they still be playing on the south side when the team’s lease at Guaranteed Rate expires. Mayor Johnson has been office for 100 days. How do the Rascals think he’s done over the first 100 days? Finally, the Rascals debate Eric’s running list of reader suggestions for the quintessential Chicago experiences.

