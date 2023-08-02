This week, The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They are joined by attorney Michael Leonard, a partner at Leonard Trial Lawyers, who breaks down the latest Trump indictment. What were the big takeaways from the indictment? Austin and John also discuss the latest New York Times / Siena College poll that shows former President Trump with a commanding lead over his competitors for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Also, Carrie Shepherd, the terrific reporter for Axios Chicago, joins Austin and John to talk about Mayor Brandon Johnson’s transportation plan.

