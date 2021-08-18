The Mincing Rascals 8.18.21: Biden Presidency thus far, Afghanistan happenings, police reform, Arne Duncan and more

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's longest-governing political party appeared set to reclaim the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election result, with its lawmakers summoned to the palace Thursday to verify their candidate has enough support to take office.

The choice of former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned as prime minister on Monday after infighting in the coalition cost him majority support.