The Mincing Rascals 8.18.21: Biden Presidency thus far, Afghanistan happenings, police reform, Arne Duncan and more

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, “feisty” Eric Zorn formerly with Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, and Heather Cherone from WTTW. They begin by discussing the Biden Presidency thus far. That leads to a discussion about the situation happening over in Afghanistan including the Taliban and Afghan refugees. To close out the conversation, The Mincing Rascals finally weigh in on police and government reforms and how they think we can improve Chicago.

