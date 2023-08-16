The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals discuss Mayor Brandon Johnson firing Chicago public health chief Dr. Allison Arwady late Friday afternoon. What do the Rascals think of the way the firing was handled and how Johnson responded to questions about it earlier this week. A new Quinnipiac poll is out that shows President Trump with a commanding lead over his GOP rivals. But the poll has Vivek Ramaswamy in 3rd place behind Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Do the Rascals think he is a legitimate presidential candidate? Also, former President Trump was indicted for a fourth time over efforts to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia. What do the Rascals make of the latest indictment? Michael Oher, the subject of ‘The Blind Side,’ is alleging that the Tuohy family never adopted him. What to the Rascals think of this sad and bizarre story? We also learn from Brandon that ‘The Blind Side’ is every Black person’s least favorite sports movie. Also, there will be live taping of the Mincing Rascals on September 19th. More information on how you can attend forthcoming! Can’t wait to see you all.

