The Mincing Rascals 8.11.21: Chicago crime, Gov. Cuomo’s resignation, Ben Zobrist divorce trial and the $1 trillion infrastructure deal

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn formerly with Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago, and Brandon Pope of WCIU. They begin by discussing Chicago’s weekend shootings, one of which ended with Chicago Police Officer Ella French being killed and her partner being in critical condition, and how they feel Chicago is doing combating gun violence. That leads to a discussion about Gov. Cuomo’s recent announcement of his resignation. To close out the conversation, The Mincing Rascals finally weigh in on the newly passed $1 trillion Infrastructure deal the Senate passed this week.