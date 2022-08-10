The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel. Eric and John talk about the FBI searching the Mar-a-Lago home of President Trump. What does this mean for the former president and what will it mean for the upcoming election? Also joining the Rascals this week to offer his perspective on some local stories is Rick Pearson, Chief Political Reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Rick, John and Eric discuss the recent interview that Ken Griffin gave to the Chicago Tribune’s Chris Jones. The Rascals also get into GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey doubling down on his recent remarks about the Holocaust and abortion. Rick is still waiting for some answers about this from the Bailey campaign. Senator Bailey recently received the endorsement of the Illinois and Chicago police unions. How much weight do these endorsements carry? The Rascals look ahead to the 2024 election and if they expect President Biden to run for reelection. And who would be the heir apparent if Biden decides not to run? Is Governor Pritzker a viable candidate? Speaking of elections, what do the Rascals think of the current crop of mayoral candidates? And who else will toss their name in? Some of the numbers are in about the deal that the city made with NASCAR to bring a race here next summer. Will this be worth it for the city? The Rascals wrap up their conversation talking some sports stories including the Cubs playing in tomorrow’s Field of Dreams game and the viral video of the little league player consoling the pitcher who hit him in the head with a pitch.

