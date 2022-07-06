The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals discuss the mass shooting in Highland Park. The red flags were there, but why wasn’t more done to prevent the shooter from obtaining guns? Gov. J.B. Pritzker is mandating grocers and gas station owners to display signs informing customers of the one-year suspension in the state’s 1% grocery tax and a six-month delay in the next automatic inflation adjustment to the state gas tax. Is this just an election year stunt by the Pritzker administration? A proposal is on the table that would allow anybody to go topless at all Evanston beaches. Do the Rascals think this is a good idea? The Rascals also put a bow on last week’s primary election. What were the biggest takeaways from Darren Bailey’s win? Also, John recommends checking out the Hulu series, ‘The Bear’ for a good story with some great Chicago scenery and music. And speaking of Chicago music, Austin listened to the latest Wilco record, ‘Cruel Country’ the entire Independence Day weekend. And finally, in case you missed it, check out Eric’s latest “Meet the Rascals” profile on our host John Williams.

