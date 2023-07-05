The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals break down the big NASCAR event that took place in Chicago over the weekend. Do the Rascals think the event was ultimately a success? Will Chicago bring the race back and fulfill the contract? Last week, the Supreme Court ruled on cases regarding affirmative action, President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, and LGBTQ rights. What do the Rascals think of these decisions? How do the Rascals feel about expanding the Supreme Court? The Rascals also get into a discussion on if you can be friends with someone with whom you disagree politically. How about some recommendations! Jon loved “Jury Duty” and it may have restored his hope for humanity. Brandon says “The Bear” season 2 met all of his expectations. John finally finished the series finale of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and believes it ended perfectly!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction