The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. This week, the Rascals discuss State Sen. Darren Bailey refusing to answer questions about Congressman Adam Kinzinger and the Jan. 6th Commission. Is Bailey trying to distance himself from Donald Trump ahead of the general election? The Rascals also talk about crime on the CTA. Austin and Heather both say that ridership seems to be getting back to pre-pandemic levels. CPS announced that masks will not be mandated when the school year starts next month. Heather doesn’t believe mandates are ever coming back. We also learn that Austin and Heather are both “NOVIDs.” A Grand Jury indicted Robert Crimo III on 117 counts for the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park. The Rascals reflect on all the lives that have been impacted by this horrendous crime. Soldier Field is back in the news as Mayor Lightfoot presented her three options to keep the stadium viable. Eric is still steamed about the 2003 renovation. Former governor Pat Quinn also chimed in about Soldier Field and is launching an effort to prevent corporate naming rights for the stadium. Is this just Quinn flying up a test balloon to gauge interest in him making a run for Chicago mayor? The Rascals also talk about how much it costs to take a family of four to a baseball game. And finally, the Rascals also get back to debating the merits of the movie, “Thief.” Eric really needs to watch the film so we can get his review!

