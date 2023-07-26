The Mincing Rascals this week are Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, Eric Zorn, publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, and WGN Radio investigative reporter and longtime journalist Anna Davlantes! This week, the Rascals talk about the latest on the Northwestern football hazing scandal. Northwestern President Michael Schill gave an interview with the Daily Northwestern discussing what led to the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald. What did the Rascals take away from the interview? Anna tells the rest of the Rascals how she broke the story in 2003 of the hazing that occurred during powder puff games at Glenbrook North High School. Florida is once again in the news for the STOP W.O.K.E. Act and how students can be taught that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Is this entire STOP W.O.K.E. Act just political posturing from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Brandon says we are turning the clock back on civil rights. Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” is still coming under fire (while also climbing the charts) for lyrics that some say are racist and encourage violence. The Rascals unpack the controversy. And finally, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ broke box office records this week. Brandon thinks both the films are Oscar contenders. Anna is overwhelmed by all the ‘Barbie’ marketing, but her daughter loved the movie. Austin suggests that Greta Gerwig make a film about Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan try his hand at Barbie. How about some other RASCAL RECOMMENDATIONS! Eric is catching up on season 2 of ‘The Bear,’ Anna is re-reading ‘Catcher in the Rye,’ Austin is reading a Bob Dylan biography by Greil Marcus, and Brandon wants you to watch ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix.

