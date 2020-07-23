The Mincing Rascals 7.23.2020: President Trump remembers, Lightfoot vs. FOP, troops in Chicago, the FBI on Mike Madigan

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Dahleen Glanton of the Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of WTTW. The Rascals begin by discussing why – after President Trump gloated high marks on a cognitive test – he took one to begin with. Then, the group debates the need for the federal troops the president informed Mayor Lightfoot he’d be sending our way to fight violence. And the Rascals go on to judge the mayor’s word choice regarding the president of the Fraternal Order of Police. That segues the Rascals into the debate of removing the Christopher Columbus statue and the protests that have accompanied it. Finally, the Mincing Rascals go to Springfield where Public Official A works.