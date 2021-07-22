The Mincing Rascals 7.22.21: Lollapalooza will go on, civilian police oversight, Dr. Fauci

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s recall ballot is finally set, but the Republican party is still determining its best strategy for winning the governor's office in one of the nation's most Democratic states.

With less than a month until ballots start showing up in voters' mailboxes for the Sept. 14 election, the GOP has no clear favorite and must decide whether to unite behind one candidate in the bid to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. If the party does, it carries the risk of alienating supporters of the hopefuls who don't get the nod and depressing turnout.