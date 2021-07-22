The Mincing Rascals 7.22.21: Lollapalooza will go on, civilian police oversight, Dr. Fauci

This week, The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, formerly of Chicago Tribune, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin their roundtable discussion by weighing the pros and cons of holding Lollapalooza as planned, at full capacity next week. They move on to discuss crime in the city, a topic that’s throughlined episodes of the last month. And the civilian police oversight has finally won approval. The Mincing Rascals talk about Jeff Bezos’ short trip to space. And, the group goes over the contentious exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul this week.