The Mincing Rascals this week are Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals talk about the end of cash bail in Illinois. Do the Rascals think this is a good idea or is it too early to tell? Former governor Rod Blagojevich sent out a tasteless tweet over the weekend after the judge who presided over his trial passed away. Jon wonders why Eric cares so much about this? We are learning more about the hazing scandal at Northwestern University. What comes next? Will the A.D. resign? The President? Will athletes bring criminal charges against other players? And finally, how about some RASCAL RECOMMENDATIONS?! Eric finally finished both ‘Succession’ and ‘The Wire,’ so he wants to know what should be next. Brandon suggests the Apple TV show ‘Shrinking’ with Jason Segal, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford. Brandon also suggests that you should go out and see ‘Oppenheimer’ as soon as you can. Jon says watch ‘Jury Duty’ but stay away from the HBO Max series ‘White House Plumbers.’

