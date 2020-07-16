The Mincing Rascals 7.16.2020: The ‘young and healthy’ and a possible rollback in phases, schools’ reopening plans, former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and…masks

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals talk about the surprising demographic of Chicago who is currently showing most cases of the Coronavirus. And the Rascals wonder if Mayor Lightfoot’s threat to roll back to Phase 3 should materialize. They discuss the bodycam recording in which Former Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson is discovered asleep at the wheel, and Mayor Lighftoot’s response. The Rascals also discuss schools reopening and districts’ differing responses to having that option. And masks continue to polarize.