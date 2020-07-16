The Mincing Rascals 7.16.2020: The ‘young and healthy’ and a possible rollback in phases, schools’ reopening plans, former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and…masks

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing another violent weekend in Chicago and Mayor Lightfoot's response. Then, the Rascals debate legalizing fireworks in Illinois. That's after thousands of recent fireworks-related noise complaints throughout the city and beyond. They go on to rank Chicago's social distancing behaviors now that we've reached phase four and indoor dining has begun at low capacity. The panelists discuss how wise it is for the state to reopen schools in the fall. And, the right side of the aisle has warmed up to the strong suggestion by the medical community to use masks to help fight the spread of COVID.