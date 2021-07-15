The Mincing Rascals 7.15.21: Chicago Police in Chicago Public Schools, Students following CDC guidelines in the fall, Keegan Casteel and MORE!

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, formerly of The Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of The Illinois Policy Institute, Jon Hansen of both Block Club Chicago and WGN Radio, and Brandon Pope of WCIU. The Rascals begin by discussing whether or not Chicago Public Schools should keep their School Resource Officers (SROs) and what some schools have done thus far. Then, the group addresses the latest hot topic of whether or not students should be required to wear masks when they return to classes in the fall regardless of what the CDC says. Then, the Rascals discuss the story about the Iowa mechanic who was caught with several weapons in his Lake Shore Drive hotel room, Keegan Casteel, and whether or not he was wrongly accused of potential murder.

