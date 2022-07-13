The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio, Block Club Chicago and WCIU. Today, the Rascals open the show talking about NASA releasing new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Science! We get an update on Alderman Ed Burke finally getting a trial date…in November of 2023. Chicago! Surveillance video of the Uvalde school shooting was released showing the police response in the mass shooting. Should the video have been released? The Rascals debate if the Kendall County GOP should move ahead with a gun raffle despite the recent shooting in Highland Park. Do you think it would move the needle if we were shown graphic images from these mass shootings? The Rascals also discuss elections and if Illinois should move to ranked-choice voting. What does the political future hold for former U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski? What does the political future hold for President Joe Biden? Will he run for another term? Some Rascals believe he won’t run, but Heather thinks he’s a lock to run in 2024. The January 6th committee held another hearing yesterday. What do the Rascals think were the biggest takeaways? The Rascals also talk about Justice Brett Kavanaugh being subject to a protest while he was was dining. How do the Rascals feel about public figures being bothered while they are out in public? And finally, John wants to take Austin to task for recommending the movie, “Thief” and Eric is upset that Mandy Moore was snubbed for an Emmy nomination for “This is Us.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction