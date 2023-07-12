The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, The Rascals mince about the firing of Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal. Did Northwestern make the right decision in firing Fitzgerald? The Rascals also talk about the launch of Threads, Meta’s attempt to dethrone Twitter. Are the Rascals on Threads? John predicts Twitter will be done by the end of the year, but what do the other Rascals think about the future of Twitter? Also this week, the Chicago police union is vowing to go to court after Mayor Brandon Johnson rejected the union’s request for the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave that he gave the CTU. What do the Rascals make of this? Would it be a good idea to give every city employee 12 weeks of paid leave? There is a new poll for the GOP primary race between US Rep. Mike Bost and former legislator and gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey that shows a tight race. Does Bailey have a chance to challenge Rep. Bost? And finally, the nominations for the Emmy Awards came out today. What shows do the Rascals hope take home some hardware?

