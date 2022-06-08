The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals discuss Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing her run for another term, how Mayor Lightfoot has performed since she was elected, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin revoking a special event permit and is prohibiting the Aurora Pride Parade from taking place, the Mexico vs. Ecuador soccer match earlier this week at Soldier Field being marred by a homophobic chant, the Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear a pride logo on their uniforms, Naperville School District 203 tweaking their dress code, the latest on the GOP race for Illinois governor, Matthew McConaughey’s plea for new gun laws, and if the audio and video of the Uvalde shooting should be made public.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction